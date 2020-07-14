Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (PAND) to Raise $94 Million in IPO

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (PAND) expects to raise $94 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,500,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Pandion Therapeutics Holdco generated $3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $27 million. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a market-cap of $450.4 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. We have combined a network-based conceptualization of the immune system with expertise in advanced protein engineering to develop our TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform. Our TALON platform enables us to employ a modular approach to create a pipeline of product candidates using immunomodulatory effector modules that act at known control nodes within the immune network. “.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco was founded in 2016 and has 43 employees. The company is located at 134 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 393-5925 or on the web at http://www.pandiontx.com.

