Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Stock Price Down 30.8%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH) shares traded down 30.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.02, 228,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 291% from the average session volume of 58,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

