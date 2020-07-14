Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 25,809 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 12,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGSVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.41.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

