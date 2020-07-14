Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) Trading Up 6.7%

Pharol SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 69,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS SA through its investment and partnership with Oi, SA, provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS SA in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS SA was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

