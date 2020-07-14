Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $525,288.75

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $525,288.75 and $24.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00767334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.01762973 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00182208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00160429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,148.71 or 0.99328534 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,222,625 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

