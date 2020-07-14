Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $673,181.26 and approximately $2,555.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 74,504,634 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

