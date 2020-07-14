Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00007819 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $5,112.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

