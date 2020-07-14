ProximaX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $98,361.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.01951590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00197321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00077497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00113324 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

