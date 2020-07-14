ProxyNode (PRX) Price Down 4.7% This Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $49,853.30 and approximately $42.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00767480 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 168,690,818 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

