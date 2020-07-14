QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0044

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.99 or 0.04871538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.