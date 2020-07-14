Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Down 95%

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) fell 95% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 10,150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

