RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,534.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. RED has a market capitalization of $344,454.53 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last week, RED has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00470663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000468 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003255 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.