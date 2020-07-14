RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Shares Up 1.8%

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

