Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.63 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.68), 15,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 53,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.60).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.71. The firm has a market cap of $247.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

In other news, insider David M. Leuschen sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.70), for a total value of £6,020,000 ($7,408,318.98).

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

