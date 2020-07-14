Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 2.5%

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, approximately 7,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

