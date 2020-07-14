Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.66, 57,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 48,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Route1 (CVE:ROI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Route1 Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

