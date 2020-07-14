Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.66, 57,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 48,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Route1 (CVE:ROI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Route1 Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

