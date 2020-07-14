RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 47,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 10,230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$9,365,565.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,520,565.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

