SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 2.4%

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €5.28 ($5.93) and last traded at €5.18 ($5.82), approximately 128,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.06 ($5.69).

SFQ has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.34 ($7.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.48.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

