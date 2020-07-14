Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.28), approximately 384,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.50.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

In related news, insider Bryn Jones 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. Also, insider Ian Middlemas 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.