SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Reaches $12.56 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. SaluS has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $510.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.41 or 0.00134707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,148.71 or 0.99328534 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006554 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

