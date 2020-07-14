Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) Stock Price Down 7%

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 219.88 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.46), 677 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.65).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.29. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Samuel Heath and Sons Company Profile (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

