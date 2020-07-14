SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 2.8%

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $20.00, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Get SBI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.