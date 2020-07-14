Scala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,635.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,635.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

