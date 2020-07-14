Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 387 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 387 ($4.76), 78,235 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 158,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $370.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.18.

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

