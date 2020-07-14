Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926.57 ($11.40) and last traded at GBX 911 ($11.21), approximately 5,550,491 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 791.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 649.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.94.

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £101,350.72 ($124,724.00).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.