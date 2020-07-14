Shift (SHIFT) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Shift has a total market capitalization of $372,204.14 and approximately $607.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.