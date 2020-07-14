Silverway (SLV) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $1,451.15 and approximately $211.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Silverway has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,195.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.02488974 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00638742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000421 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

