Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Trading 33.3% Higher

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, 435,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 565% from the average session volume of 65,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The firm has a market cap of $399,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Softrock Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

