SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $810,140.53 and approximately $380.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00471680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003243 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,034,465 coins and its circulating supply is 60,377,118 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

