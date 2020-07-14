Sparkpoint Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $97,507.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,686,849,674 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.