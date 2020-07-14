Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.99, approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at $30,445,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

