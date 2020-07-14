Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.25 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $50,676.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007116 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023304 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.01886261 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

