Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 2,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.