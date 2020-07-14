SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Shares Up 1.4%

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.94, 29,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 355,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers transactional and savings accounts, business, currency, and corporate accounts; mortgage and private loans; mutual funds; and pension products.

