TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. TaaS has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $895.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.04870841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033519 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016124 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.