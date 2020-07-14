Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust plc (LON:TEM) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 817 ($10.05), 197,719 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 514,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($10.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 31.10 and a quick ratio of 31.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 769.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.