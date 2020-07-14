The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Up 0.4%

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc (LON:BIOG)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($16.74) and last traded at GBX 1,346 ($16.56), approximately 134,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($16.49).

The firm has a market cap of $521.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,223.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,011.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

