Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of $25.66 million and a PE ratio of -22.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Get Titanium alerts:

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.