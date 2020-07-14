TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, approximately 113,704 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 391,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMR. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMAC Resources Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

