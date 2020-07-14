Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 305 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

About Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

