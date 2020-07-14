TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $184,877.25

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $184,877.25 and approximately $16,260.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01960460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00197554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00077438 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00113959 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

