Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 6,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 18,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.