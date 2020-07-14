UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $33,280.87

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $33,280.87 and approximately $56,037.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.