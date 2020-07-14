UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $291,230.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,568,735 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

