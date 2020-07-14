Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL) traded down 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), 524,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

