Uptrennd One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,152.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $573,550.32 and $11,152.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00815096 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,422,687 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

