US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Up 6.1%

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70, 22,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 33,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.