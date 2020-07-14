Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.88), 90,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($1.96).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

