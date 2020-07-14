VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.50 and last traded at $201.36, approximately 133,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 186,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72.

