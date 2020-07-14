VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $111,722.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,138.50 or 0.99481194 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001030 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00134734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006609 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,894,215 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

